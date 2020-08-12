Teachers in Turkey’s Black Sea region have developed a robot to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Six teachers working at the Dr. M. Hilmi Güler Science and Art Center in northern Ordu, which is affiliated with the National Education Ministry, said Wednesday they have developed a robot that measures fevers, gives masks and disinfectants and controls automatic devices.

The teachers, specialists in coding, software, design, mechanics and electricity, designed the robot and produced it with a 3D printer. Placed at the entrance of a building, the robot measures the temperature of those who want to enter, and if their temperature is too high, it does not allow the doors to open. If their temperature is normal, it gives guests masks and disinfectant.

Onur Bekyürek, district education director, said the robot prototype costs $1,000. "We believe this figure will drop to $700 if we start mass production,” he said, adding the robot can be used in all schools and institutions in Turkey.