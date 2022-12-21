In the mountainous northern province of Kastamonu, a patient mother lovingly carries her 25-year-old son with special needs up to a special spot for sightseeing every day. The steep rocky area is perfect for soaking in some fresh air, and the sounds of birds chirping help relax her son.

Recently, the municipality of the province's Azdavay district witnessed firsthand the sacrifice of Feride Kazan, a mother of three, and decided to help.

Sharing how the municipality met the duo, Azdavay Mayor Osman Nuri Civelek said: "We were on this route with our district governor when I saw an elderly mother struggling to climb rocks with her disabled child strapped to her back."

Kazan had been carrying her son, Mehmet Kazan, who was born with physical and mental disabilities, up to a rocky area 200 meters (650 feet) away from their home for some fresh air for years. The outing calms him when he becomes restless. According to Kazan, her son cannot sleep unless he visits the spot.

"We immediately rushed to her and talked with Kazan about her hardships and how this is her routine because her son loves the spot. After the conversation, we decided to help the mother and son as soon as possible," Civelek said.

"With the district governorate and the municipality's collaboration, we built a sightseeing terrace and repaired the 200-meter road for wheelchair access in one day. The approximate cost of this platform is TL 300,000 ($16,000). However, the contentment and satisfaction that we have received by the deed cannot be achieved even by investing TL 30 million in other projects," he expressed.

"My son usually stays at home and gets depressed but when he comes here, he feels a lot better and alive. I used to carry him on my back to bring him here every day. But with Kastamonu municipality's initiative, I can now bring him comfortably in a wheelchair," the dedicated mother explained.

"This place is a homage to the duo. There is something special about this spot that makes it worth more than an investment of millions," Civelek added.