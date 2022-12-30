Türkiye's application to charge plastic bags in shopping stores has prevented 550,000 tons of plastic waste in the past four years.

With the application of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, which started on Jan. 1, 2019, regarding the pricing of plastic bags, the use of plastic bags in Türkiye decreased by approximately 65%. As a part of the country's fight against plastic pollution, the government enacted a regulation that ordered customers to pay at least TL 0.25 for a plastic bag to curb excessive use.

The implementation of the pricing of plastic bags by the Ministry prevented 550,000 tons of plastic waste originating from plastic bags.

Plastic bag restrictions were part of the larger "zero waste" project initiated two years ago by first lady Emine Erdoğan. Some 14,000 public institutions, from the presidential complex to ministries and their branches are integrated into the project which covers recycling waste, sorting the destruction at its source, and recycling food waste to compost. The campaign helped Türkiye to rediscover its potential to be a more eco-friendly country, despite heavy industrialization in recent years. The ensuing recycling drive saw zero waste collection areas in more places, from shopping malls to businesses, schools, hotels, airports and cafeterias.

Meanwhile, the ministry has decided to raise the sales prices of plastic bags for 2023, taking into account the opinion of the relevant sector representatives. However, the rise in the price of plastic bags has led consumers to seek other means to carry the goods they purchase. According to the information received, the development of plastic bags entered human life in the 1900s, they are made with an average lifespan of 15 minutes. Still, it takes 1000 years to dissolve in nature, they were started to be given at shopping points.

These plastic bags, given after purchase in every store, are produced from petroleum-based polyethylene. When polyethylene materials become waste, they become harmful to ecosystems and nature. In the 1950s around 1.5 million tons of plastic bags were produced which then exceeded 335 million tons annually.

Before 2019, plastic bag production in Türkiye was approximately 35 billion pieces per year, while a person used an average of 440 plastic bags a year.

However, charging the bags with a price of 0.25 brought a reduction in the purchase of plastic bags as people started using different means, which has ultimately resulted in the prevention of approximately 23 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

With the decrease in the use of plastic bags, the import of plastic raw materials required for the production of plastic bags in Türkiye also decreased and approximately TL 3.8 billion were saved.

In the meantime, the use of reusable carrying equipment such as cloth bags and nets has become widespread, as the awareness of citizens on the subject has increased.