A decrease in precipitation and continued water use has resulted in a serious drought in Kocaeli, which only has enough water to last 58 more days.

Droughts have risen in importance on the world agenda and are prompting global steps to fight against warming temperatures and climate change. In the research conducted by the World Resources Institute, it is predicted that all countries will suffer from a shortage of water in 2040 and Türkiye is among the countries that will suffer the most, says professor Sevil Veli, the head of the Environmental Engineering Department at Kocaeli University.

According to Veli, "Türkiye is among the countries that will suffer from this water shortage, and it is likely to suffer from water shortages until 2040." Commenting on the drought in Kocaeli, she said the dams used to hold drinking water in Kocaeli started to experience water shortages due to a decrease in precipitation, with the data showing it only has enough water for 58 days.

While sharing the data, noting that the annual amount of water per capita is 1,338 cubic meters, she said that not only in Kocaeli but also in Istanbul, Bursa, Izmir and Ankara there are reports about dams and water shortages, too. "With these occupancy rates, our total drinking water source has become 28 million cubic meters and the average daily amount of water drawn to the drinking and utility water network by municipalities in Kocaeli is calculated as 236 liters per day with a population of 2 million in Kocaeli."

The dams used as drinking water sources in certain districts of Kocaeli include the Yuvacık and Namazgah dams while the Denizli and Cumaköy ponds are used in Dilovası, Gebze, Darıca and Çayırova. Sharing some of the figures from Nov. 11, 2022, she said the occupancy rate of Yuvacık Dam was 21%, the rate at Namazgah Dam was 47% and the occupancy rate of Denizli and Cumaköy ponds was recorded as 86%. Meanwhile, the amount of water in Sapanca Lake also decreased to 31.28 meters.

"We can get through this process with the start of this year's precipitation, but with the increase in the population in the coming years and if the drought continues in this way, local governments should make strict plans for water supply and management and carry out projects and studies in this regard since 80% of the consumption water is given to the sewerage network as wastewater. After treatment, a large part of it is discharged to the receiving environment and it is recommended to use it as reused water. Most of our facilities in Kocaeli treat wastewater with advanced treatment technologies and become reusable," she said.

Veli also emphasized the need to apply different irrigation systems to reduce the impact of agricultural drought. "In addition, we need to increase the accumulation of organic matter in the soil in order to develop drought-resistant species to expand the cultivation of these species and increase the water-holding capacity of the soil. Besides using the existing water resources with maximum efficiency and preventing water waste, preventing concrete consolidation, increasing the wooded areas that can increase the humidity in the air and improving the used waters. It can be treated and reused at a high level, preventing the release of gases that will harm nature into the atmosphere," she said.