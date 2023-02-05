The ski center in eastern Hakkari province has been modernized by upgrading its capacity with new investments and is ready to welcome local and foreign tourists with 1 meter (3.2 feet) of fresh snow.

The capacity and standards of the ski resort, which is located on the Merga Bütan Plateau at an altitude of 2,800 meters, contribute to the development of winter tourism in the city, which hosts thousands of visitors every year.

With the new investments, a nearly 120-bed hotel with a four-chair lift system and a chalet, as well as a two-story security center for the gendarmerie personnel have been transformed. The facilities now include two new slopes and a 200-meter indoor ski course.

Attracting the attention of local and foreign tourists with its modernized infrastructure, natural trails and excellent snow, the center has started to host ski lovers from western provinces as well as Iran and Iraq. Ski athletes also come to prepare for competitions.

Also, ski enthusiasts can jump on the ski lifts to the slopes of the peaks above 3,000 meters and ski amid the unique landscape for an exhilarating experience.

Gendarmerie search and rescue teams remain active 24/7 in the center to ensure that visitors spend time with their families in a safe environment.

Youth and Sports Provincial Director Emin Yıldırım told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they opened the season two weeks ago and that the ski lift and the newly built indoor training treadmill were put into service for the citizens. He further added that the snow thickness in the ski center has reached the desired level, opening the second season.

"We are pleased to welcome and host the visitors. We are happy to receive tourists from inside and outside the country," he said.

Noting that the accommodation problem will be tackled with the opening of the newly built hotel, Yıldırım added people do not come here for skiing only. "There are also those who come for trekking, camping and picnics to enjoy the scenery," he added.

Touching upon his projects regarding the cafe to be built at an altitude of 3,000 meters, Yıldırım said: "The tender has been prepared as our city hosts many natural beauties. The tracks we have built can now host national and international competitions and this year Türkiye will host championship competitions in alpine skiing on Feb. 26-28."

Şinda Alpay, who came from Diyarbakır, shared that she liked the place so much and said: "We'll be planning a holiday every year."

Meanwhile, Ski trainer Ayşe Duran said that they helped everyone who requests skiing and the athletes, saying: "This year, the snow fell a little late. Thank you to everyone who contributed. If the snow continues like this, the ski season will last until June as many people prefer to spend their time here because of semester and summer break."

Ramazan Çelik, who came from Van, also shared that he skied on many tracks in Türkiye and came to the center in Hakkari for the first time, adding: "The track and environment, especially the scenery, is exquisite. We invite everyone to enjoy this magnificent view.”