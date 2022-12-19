The "Sustainable Century Webinar," organized by Inbusiness Magazine, part of the Turkuvaz Media fraternity, will focus on decisions made at the United Nations Climate Conference COP27 and the road map to sustainability in Türkiye's new century.

The webinar is scheduled to commence at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with the attendance of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Deputy Minister Mehmet Emin Birpınar and Adnan Altay Örs, the deputy head of the Foreign Ministry's General Directorate of Environment, Climate Change and Trans-boundary Waters. The event will be classified into two categories, COP27 & Beyond and Climate Activists Discussion, in which experts will discuss and highlight the importance of sustainability.

In the opening session of the webinar, Inbusiness Editor-in-Chief and Sabah newspaper columnist Hülya Güler will deliver a speech, followed by a speech from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Türkiye Climate Change and Environment Portfolio Manager Nuri Özbağdatlı. In the second session, Örs will also share his thoughts.

The first panel titled "COP27 and Beyond," which will commence after the opening speech of Birpınar, will be presided over by researcher-academician Dr. Duygu Erten, and attended by Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) Environmental Coordinator Meral Turan Akırmak, Packaging Manufacturers' Association General Secretary Aslıhan Arıkan, Turkish Industrial Development Bank (TSKB), Sustainability and Environmental Social Impact Management Manager Erhan Çalışkan, Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Türkiye Coordinator Bahar Özay, and TSKB Economic Research Manager Can Hakyemez as speakers. The panel will be moderated by Boğaziçi University Lifelong Learning Center's Corporate Social Responsibility (BÜYEM CSR) Consultant and Awen For Us founder, Dr. Aylin Lole.

The second panel titled “Climate Activists Talk” will be moderated by Güler and will feature Inbusiness News Manager Çiğdem Yücesoy Subaşı, Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Climate Ambassador Tuncay Mehmet Tümer, Boğaziçi University's Sustainable Development Goals Student Community Co-Coordinator Ecem Ocüşler and climate volunteer Zeynep Ebrar Aras.