A statement by the U.S. Embassy in Türkiye confirmed that a member of its diplomatic mission was involved in an accident in Istanbul last week, but denied that the man in question was the husband of Istanbul Consul General Julie Eadeh.

The man, identified as Mounir Elkhamri, rear-ended another car last Thursday in Istanbul’s busy Büyükdere Avenue, a short distance from the Istanbul consulate. Media outlets, including Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that he is the husband of Eadeh and driving drunk. Elkhamri had a blood alcohol content in excess of the legal limit, according to a police report quoted by AA. Elkhamri had also left the scene using his diplomatic immunity, cited the media report. The driver of the other car, identified as Furkan Aksu, told Demirören News Agency (DHA) that Elkhamri hit his car when he stopped at the red traffic light and injured him. Aksu said the driver insulted and threatened police officers who arrived at the scene.

On a Twitter post on Sunday, the embassy said Turkish media continued to “publish inaccurate details about a vehicle accident” and said Elkhamri was not the husband of Eadeh who was “married to another diplomat working at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.” The embassy said they were in contact with Turkish authorities and “wish the accident victim a full and rapid recovery.”