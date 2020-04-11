Turkey's "Vefa" social support groups, which have been active in providing for the needs of the most vulnerable in self-isolation, have now been assigned the task of helping provide bread to citizens in areas affected by a curfew declared on Friday in order to hinder the spread of the coronavirus.

According to information obtained from the ministry, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu instructed the governors of 30 metropolitan cities, as well as the province of Zonguldak, where the measures have been imposed, to ensure citizens have access to bread. Accordingly, the bread will be distributed by support groups under the coordination of local governors, beginning with the ensuring of sufficient numbers of vehicles and bakery workers. If needed, vehicles belonging to the state are to be used.

The government first set up "Vefa" social support groups across the country to address the needs of senior citizens confined to their homes. Comprised of local governorate officials, police and gendarmerie units, the groups regularly pay home visits to the elderly to cater to their needs.