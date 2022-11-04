Sultan Kösen is proud to serve as an unofficial envoy for Türkiye around the world. His height is certainly an advantage in this case. The world’s tallest man at 2 meters and 51 centimeters (8 feet 23 inches), the native of the southeastern province of Mardin will soon embark on a trip to Romania and the United States.

Travel has become an almost inseparable part of Sultan Kösen's life, who lives in a quiet village in the Derik district. “I have been to some 127 countries and traveled abroad more than 500 times. I am proud to represent Türkiye. I am trying to do my best to promote my country, my province, my people, my culture,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview on Friday.

The 39-year-old farmer, who has held the world record for the past 13 years, counts his height as a blessing. As he spoke to AA outside his specially designed home, he proudly showed his huge shoes, joking they are “as big as a studio flat.” “I want to take a walk in every country in these. I am trying to contribute to the promotion of Türkiye,” he said.

Kösen said he also enjoys drawing the attention of people everywhere he goes. “At first, people thought I was from Madrid (Spain) but now they know where Mardin is. More people know about my hometown now,” he said.

Kösen will make an appearance on a TV show on food in Romania next week before a trip to the United States where he will attend a festival in Orlando, Florida. He said he is skilled at cooking and wants to promote Turkish cuisine in Romania as well.

Still, he returns home at the end of the day. “I love my village. It is a quiet place with clean air. Wherever I go, I miss it. Many countries have offered me citizenship, but I refused. I am a citizen of the Republic of Türkiye and I am proud of it,” he said.