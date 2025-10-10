Approximately 27,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Türkiye, and one in every 18 women carries the risk of developing the disease during her lifetime.

According to information from the Ministry of Health data on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Oct. 1-31, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women both globally and in Türkiye, and it remains a significant public health concern.

Cancer typically begins in the milk-producing glands (lobules) or the ducts that carry milk (ducts) in the breast, and, less commonly, it can develop in the fatty or connective tissue of the breast.

According to data from the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer, approximately 2.3 million women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide each year. This disease accounts for 23.8% of all new cancer diagnoses in women, making it the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women. The high rate makes it an important public health problem that must be addressed effectively through early detection and awareness.

In the early stages, breast cancer often does not show any symptoms, making screening programs crucial. The most common symptom of breast cancer is a painless lump in the breast that grows over time and can be felt upon touch.

Other warning signs may include changes in the shape or size of the breast, an “orange peel” texture of the skin, bloody discharge from the nipple, nipple or skin retraction, redness or thickening of the breast, inward indentation, crusting, or swelling and lumps in the armpit or around the collarbone. If any of these symptoms are present, it is essential to seek medical attention promptly.

Breast cancer can also arise from a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors.

The risk factors for breast cancer include, smoking and using tobacco products, having no children or giving birth late; not breastfeeding, using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for more than two years after menopause, living a sedentary lifestyle, being overweight or obese, consuming alcohol, having dense breast tissue, early menstruation and late menopause, carrying specific genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, or having received radiation therapy to the chest area.

Most of these risk factors can be reduced by adopting healthy lifestyle habits. In particular, regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, maintaining an ideal weight, and managing stress can help lower the risk of breast cancer.

The most effective strategy in combating breast cancer is early detection.

When detected early, treatment outcomes are much more favorable, making early diagnosis a life-saving measure. The Ministry of Health aims to increase awareness of breast cancer and improve early diagnosis rates through nationwide cancer screening programs.

According to national cancer data, 42.9% of newly diagnosed breast cancers are localized, meaning they are confined to the breast, while 12.5% have already spread to distant organs. This underscores the critical importance of early detection and regular screenings.

In Türkiye, under the National Cancer Control Program, free cancer screenings are provided at primary health care centers through Community Health Centers (TSM), Healthy Life Centers (SHM), Cancer Early Diagnosis Units, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM), Family Health Centers (ASM) and Mobile Cancer Screening Units.

According to the National Breast Cancer Screening standards, women are advised to perform monthly breast self-examinations starting at age 20, women aged 20-39 should have a clinical breast examination every two years, and women aged 40–69 should have an annual clinical breast examination and a mammogram every two years.

Breast cancer can present differently in each patient. Therefore, the treatment plan is individually tailored based on the patient’s age, cancer stage, genetic characteristics and overall health condition.

The main treatment methods include surgery, chemotherapy (drug therapy), radiotherapy (radiation), hormone therapies, and targeted and immunotherapies. In cases diagnosed early, the survival rate can reach up to 90%.