Since its inception in 2019, the Zero Waste Project has yielded remarkable achievements in northwestern Bursa by helping preserve the environment and local resources. By recycling 84 tons of paper between 2019 and 2023, the initiative saved a significant 1,433 trees, marking a notable milestone in sustainable waste management.

Launched under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan and coordinated by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, the Zero Waste Project focuses on regulating recyclable waste, particularly in densely populated areas, public institutions, schools, hospitals and commercial establishments.

The metropolitan municipality undertook substantial efforts to implement the project effectively. Initiatives included installing separate waste collection boxes in various service buildings, conducting extensive educational programs and raising awareness among personnel about the importance of recycling and waste separation at the source.

Recognized for its exceptional performance in the zero waste initiative, the metropolitan municipality was awarded a Zero Waste Certificate by the Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanization. The municipality's efforts led to the recycling of 84 tons of paper, resulting in the conservation of 1,433 trees. Moreover, the initiative facilitated the recycling of 58 tons of plastic, saving 951 barrels of oil and conserving 19 tons of raw materials by recycling 16 tons of glass and 3 tons of metal. Furthermore, the project resulted in saving 2081 kilowatt-hours of energy.

In parallel, the Ministry of National Education incorporated training on zero waste, energy efficiency and climate change into the curriculum across 52 primary schools in 17 districts during the 2023-2024 school year. The educational initiatives extended to 29 educational centers, emphasizing the importance of sustainability among students.

Mayor Alinur Aktaş, who initiated the project in 2018, stressed the urgency of waste prevention due to escalating consumption resulting from population growth and the finite nature of resources. Expressing satisfaction with the achieved results, Aktaş highlighted the significant contributions made toward waste collection efficiency and the city's overall sustainability goals. He affirmed the city's steadfast commitment to advancing the Zero Waste Project and fostering sustainable practices for the community's benefit.