With his mathematical brilliance, a 15-year-old Turkish contestant secured second place in a talent competition in Sweden.

Young Samet Yuce, who performed cognitive math sums "like a calculator" and accurately answered the challenges, secured the feat during the talent competition that was broadcast on the Swedish TV4 channel.

Yuce told Anadolu Agency (AA) that despite working hard to win first place, he is pleased to secure the position out of 40 contestants.

Yuce's father Aydin said, "He enjoys math like a hobby and since childhood, he has paid particular attention to his memory and ability to solve math questions quickly. The entire family is delighted over Samet's achievements."

The Talent show, "Talang" in Swedish, is a competition in which 40 candidates compete in various categories, from imitating and singing to painting and dancing.