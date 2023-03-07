The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that 16 countries have established 34 field hospitals in Türkiye's quake-hit region so far after powerful earthquakes struck the southeast.

At the same time, a total of 179,655 tents, 2,076 living containers, and 2,075 mobile hygiene units have been brought to Türkiye with the coordination of foreign representatives, according to a graphic the ministry shared on Twitter.

In-kind aid supplies delivered to the disaster zone include nearly 1.9 million blankets, 269,747 sleeping bags, 96,462 beds, 33,810 generators, 7,488 tons of clothing, 4,109 tons of hygienic medical supplies, and 6,908 tons of food, it added.

Over 46,104 people have been killed in the back-to-back earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces – Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa. Over 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes and many others in northwestern Syria.

Condolences have poured worldwide, expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid through the month. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye is grateful for all the help received in the aftermath.