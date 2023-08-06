In a remarkable archaeological discovery, an array of splendid mosaics dating back 1,800 years has been unearthed during ongoing excavations in the venerable city of Pompeiopolis, nestled in Türkiye's northern region of Kastamonu. These captivating artifacts, delicately preserved through meticulous conservation efforts, are set to beckon history enthusiasts and curious travelers alike to witness a glimpse of the past.

The excavation endeavors have been spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with the Karabuk University Faculty of Letters and its erudite Archeology Department Lecturer, Mevlüt Eliuşük. The expanse of the archaeological work spans the sprawling city of Pompeiopolis, once a thriving metropolis during the Roman era and a prominent representative of the Paphlagonia region.

Of particular significance are the intensified efforts within the Villa section of Pompeiopolis, situated in the Zımbıllı Tepe district, where an opulent Roman villa has been unveiled. Spread over an expansive area of approximately 1,600 square meters (17,222.26 square feet), this sprawling edifice bears witness to the architectural prowess of its time, housing an array of private chambers and captivating decorative elements.

Eliuşük said: "Pompeiopolis held sway as the regional capital during the second century A.D. This heritage has allowed us to discern the remnants of the Roman Empire's grandeur within the city's very fabric."

At the heart of these excavations lies the Roman villa, a structure of paramount importance that has stood the test of time. Within its walls, fountains and intricate infrastructure systems once flourished, now relegated to the foundation levels that remain. Among the myriad artifacts and remnants discovered, the crowning glory undoubtedly rests upon the stunning mosaics that grace the villa's interior.

Eliuşük expounds, "These ornate mosaics, a testament to the villa's earliest phase, have surfaced as spectacles. As we painstakingly uncover these treasures, we've unveiled a female figure alongside a letter believed to be inscribed by her husband, although time has left its mark on these medallions. Remarkably, these mosaics are estimated to be around 1,800 years old, offering a rare glimpse into the artistic prowess of the late second or early third century A.D."

With utmost care, the archaeologists have safeguarded these irreplaceable treasures beneath protective roofing, poised to be unveiled to the public in the year 2023. Eliuşük said: "As our excavation efforts draw to a close this year, we are poised to transform this historically-rich site into a haven for curious minds. Plans are underway to establish guided walking routes, ensuring visitors can marvel at the magnificence of Pompeiopolis firsthand."

Eliuşük also added, "Pompeiopolis has long attracted history enthusiasts, who have marveled at our exhibitions. Yet, the excavation site itself remains a hidden gem. Focusing intently on the villa for the past two years, our aim is to craft an accessible space for all to explore and experience."