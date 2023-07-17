A young man found an ancient iron arrow dating back 2,000 years while cleaning the UNESCO-designated Lake Iznik in Bursa.

The lake, known for its abundance of historical artifacts, once again showcased its rich history by revealing this Roman war arrow on its shores. Recognizing the significance of the find, the arrow was promptly handed over to museum authorities for preservation.

Iznik, a city that has served as the capital for four civilizations – Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman – continues to amaze with its historical treasures. Tarkan Koldaş, a beach operator in the Göllüce District of Iznik, stumbled upon the iron arrowhead while cleaning the lake. Realizing its historical value, the arrowhead was immediately secured for protection.

Adding to the remarkable discoveries in the area, earlier this year, a couple walking along the beach of Lake Iznik found ancient coins dating back 2,000 years.