Turkish higher education institutions are cementing their status on the international stage, with 23 universities successfully breaking into the top 500 of the "QS Europe University Rankings 2026."

According to the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), the success of the Turkish higher education system is gaining unprecedented momentum. Following strong results in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2026 World University Rankings by Subject, Turkish institutions have now outperformed several European counterparts in the latest QS metrics.

With 36 newly added institutions, a total of 103 Turkish universities now feature in the European rankings. This surge has propelled Türkiye to a historic milestone, becoming the second most represented country in the European higher education landscape. In terms of institutional representation, Türkiye has now surpassed the long-established academic systems of Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Middle East Technical University (METU) remains the flagship of Turkish academia, ranking 116th out of 958 universities from 42 countries. METU secured its position as the national leader by scoring highest in academic reputation, employer reputation and international research network indicators.

Joining METU in the prestigious top 200 are Istanbul Technical University, ranking 124th, Boğaziçi University, 153rd, Bilkent University, 182nd, and Hacettepe University, 199th.

The momentum continues with a strong presence throughout the top 500. Istanbul University reached 226th, followed closely by Ankara University at 244th. Yıldız Technical University took 264th place, while Gazi University secured the 286th spot.

Beyond its rising academic rankings, Türkiye has solidified its position as a premier global destination for higher education, now ranking as the world’s eighth-largest host country for international students.

According to a recent report by the Federation of International Student Associations (UDEF) and the ILKE Foundation, the number of international students in the country has undergone a dramatic transformation, surging from just 70,000 a decade ago to approximately 350,000 today.

This growth aligns with a strategic national target to host 1 million international students, driven by Türkiye's high quality of education and its unique "human-centered" cultural approach. The report highlights that religious affinity and educational quality remain the top motivators for these students, 61% of whom are enrolled in state universities across the country.