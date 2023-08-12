Three earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.8, 4.5 and 4.2 shook Türkiye's Malatya province on Saturday, sending panicked residents outside only two days after another earthquake rocked the province.

The first two quakes, which only took place a minute apart, took place at 4:39 p.m. local time (13:49 GMT) at a shallow depth of 6.35 kilometers (3.9 miles), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The third one took place an hour later, AFAD said.

The epicenter of all three quakes was the Yeşilyurt district, the same as the epicenter of the magnitude 5.3 earthquake which took place on Thursday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted that authorities, including AFAD, are scanning the area to determine any material or physical damage.

The quakes were also felt in the nearby region, including the Şanlıurfa province.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Malatya on Thursday, but no serious damage had been reported in that quake.

On Feb. 6, a pair of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes shook southeastern Türkiye, destroying homes, roads infrastructure and parts of cities, resulting in the deaths of at least 50,000 people and injuring thousands of others. The country declared a state of emergency following the tragic disaster, while pledging to rebuild cities wiped out by the quakes.