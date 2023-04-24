Moscow-based international cybersecurity provider Kaspersky conducted research regarding the behavior of people toward modern technologies, revealing that 39% of respondents in Türkiye named their electronic devices.

According to the report named "Digital Superstitions," most people give nicknames to their smartphones, while many of them try to get electronic appliances to start working again if their appliances fail to work.

The report reveals that some 84% of the respondents in Türkiye speak with their smartphones, 44% of them speak with their televisions, and some 40% do the same with their laptops.

Similarly, 15% of participants speak with electric kettles and coffee machines, while 16% get ‘into conversation’ with their speakers and 21% with their robot vacuum cleaners.

In addition, 43% of users in Türkiye feel empathy for their damaged, dropped or broken devices.

Speaking on the matter, the General Manager of Kaspersky Türkiye Ilkem Özar said: "As people become more connected to their digital devices, they tend to treat their electronic gadgets as their friends or pets."

"Therefore, they develop a sense of trust and empathy toward their devices. However, just as in all our interpersonal relationships, it is important to strike a balance and maintain some objectivity and boundaries."

However, Özar warned that this habit brings us the risk of encountering cybercriminals, noting that "over-reliance on digital devices and robotic systems can cause users to share personal information and ultimately become victims of cyber crimes."

Özar also stressed the importance of following tips to ensure the security of personal data and recommended that private information including telephone numbers and passport details should not be stored or shared online.

"Ensure your accounts are protected by using strong and unique passwords for each service (12 characters with different letters, numbers and special characters), store them in password managers, and set up two-factor authentication on services that allow this function," Özar said, urging to use reliable security solutions that will prevent the user from going to fishing sites that steal sensitive personal or payment information.