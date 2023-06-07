The 57th edition of the "Tekirdağ Cherry Festival" comprising a wide array of activities from music concerts, cherry-related competitions, thrilling aerial demonstrations of the Turkish Air Forces Command's aerobatic team, and oil wrestling is set to kick off in the city on the north coast of the Marmara Sea on Thursday.

Organized by the local Süleymanpaşa Municipality, the festival aiming to enhance the city's reputation is set to last four days.

Exciting events including the "Rakoczi Cup Sailing Races" and the "Best Cherry" competition, are also scheduled apart from paying tribute to the Hungarian Prince Ferenc Rakoczi.

Turkish flyboard champion Kahraman Aktaş will showcase his impressive skills. A number of renowned singers such as Ferhat Göçer, Fatma Turgut, Funda Arar, Mustafa Ceceli, Gökhan Tepe and Melek Mosso will grace the festival stage.

Last year's festival attracted nearly 2.5 million local and foreign visitors, according to Süleymanpaşa Mayor Cüneyt Yüksel.

Yüksel expressed hopes to welcome a similar number of participants this year, emphasizing on the significant efforts that were put into organizing the event.

"It's a big event, our colleagues have been working round-the-clock for about three-four months. I pray that our efforts will not be wasted and that it will be a safe and trouble-free festival. The festival not only contributes to tourism but also supports the local economy," Yüksel said.

Highlighting the significance of Hüseyin Pehlivan, a legendary oil wrestling figure, Yüksel revealed that the festival would commence with a day dedicated to this traditional sport. Additionally, a captivating drone show featuring 300 drones is also scheduled, to promote the city's charm and attractions.