Some 60 endangered gazelles, currently protected in a conservation center in southeastern Türkiye, are set to be released into their natural habitat in the Şanlıurfa and Şırnak mountains to help boost the population.

Once abundant and roaming in large herds, the gazelle population dwindled significantly and has been under the protection of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Since 2005, the 75th Year Gazelle Breeding Station in Şanlıurfa has been working to increase their numbers. Gazelles born at the station are released into the Kızılkuyu Wildlife Development Area, where efforts continue to restore their numbers.

After the population in Şanlıurfa's mountains reached a stable level, the animals were also introduced to Şırnak's Cudi Mountain in 2020, following successful security operations that cleared the area of terror threats.

Hakan Mumcuoğlu, an official overseeing the efforts, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the gazelles are of great importance and that increasing their population is a priority. The breeding station started with 86 gazelles in 2005 and now has 460.

“Given the significant increase, we’ve initiated a release program. In 2020 and 2021, we released 90 gazelles into the Cudi Mountain area in groups of 40 and 50. Today, we've recorded 132 gazelles in that area. This year, we’ll release 30 more into Cudi Mountain and another 30 into Kızılkuyu Wildlife Area, for a total of 60,” Mumcuoğlu said.

He added that the total number of gazelles at the breeding station has now reached 432, and with future releases and births, they expect the number to soon surpass 500.

Mumcuoğlu expressed joy over the unexpectedly high number of births this year. “Last year and this year, the number of newborns exceeded expectations. Typically, 50 to 60 offspring join the population annually, but in 2023, we saw 130 births, and in 2024, that number jumped to 175. It has been a fruitful year for newborn gazelles, allowing us to increase the number in our release program,” he said.

The Urfa gazelle, which has long been a native species in the region, has faced endangerment due to both natural factors and human activity. “Our General Directorate took action to ensure the survival of this species by establishing the breeding station. We’re working to ensure their continued existence by reintroducing them to their original habitats, helping them regain a foothold in these areas,” Mumcuoğlu explained.

The gazelle is not only an important part of Türkiye's natural heritage but also holds cultural significance for the region. Known for their grace and resilience, the gazelles have adapted to the harsh, arid landscapes of southeastern Türkiye, becoming a symbol of the region’s ecological and cultural identity. Conservation efforts are seen as crucial for preserving both the species and the natural balance in this unique part of the country.