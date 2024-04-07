Nine people have lost their lives and another 1,047 were injured in 651 traffic accidents that occurred on the first day of the prolonged nine-day Ramadan holiday in Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday.

The minister in a post on his social media account stated that journeys for the nine-day Eid Al-Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram, had commenced, and that the security and gendarmerie traffic teams had taken necessary measures and were conducting inspections with sensitivity.

"On the first day of the holiday, April 6, 2024, Saturday, within a 24-hour period, 651 traffic accidents occurred and 411,588 vehicles were inspected," Yerlikaya said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Speed and radar procedures were carried out on 19,654 vehicles, and other procedures were carried out on 37,130 vehicles," he added.

"Unfortunately, on the first day of the holiday, nine citizens lost their lives in traffic accidents, and 1,047 citizens were injured," he informed, extending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Moreover, he urged drivers to exercise caution and avoid excessive speed during the holiday.

"Let's strictly adhere to traffic rules and avoid excessive speeding. Let's not forget to wear seat belts in our vehicles, including buses. Journeys are meant to reunite you with your loved ones, not to separate you," he noted.

As Türkiye braces for a surge in holiday travel, with an estimated 30 million to 35 million people expected to travel during Ramadan holiday festivities, the government has announced comprehensive measures to ensure safe and efficient journeys for its citizens.

"With the Eid Al-Fitr holiday lasting for nine days, we expect 30 million to 35 million citizens to travel. We've taken all necessary measures on roads, in the air and on railways," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said earlier this week.

The Ramadan holiday is one of the periods throughout the year that generally sees the largest number of trips across the country, as many citizens living in urban hubs travel to their homelands to visit family and friends.