In a sweeping operation spanning 16 provinces across Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Wednesday announced that law enforcement agencies had apprehended 99 drug traffickers.

Minister Yerlikaya took to his social media account to share the groundbreaking news, emphasizing on the extensive reach of the operation. The culprits were nabbed in a synchronized effort involving Istanbul, Ordu, Bursa, Hakkari, Zonguldak, Elazığ, Kırıkkale, Muğla, Afyonkarahisar, Aksaray, Giresun, Uşak, Balıkesir, Denizli, Manisa and Bolu.

Yerlikaya stated, "Our fight against these criminals will remain relentless. Our nation should be rest assured that we are always keeping a vigilant eye on them, and we will not allow them to operate with impunity. We are resolute in ensuring these wrongdoers face justice."

The collaborative effort that led to the capture of these drug traffickers involved the Provincial Police Department's Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch Directorate, and the Provincial Gendarmerie Command in Kırıkkale, reflecting a multi-agency approach in tackling drug-related issues.

During the operation, significant quantities of narcotics were seized as evidence of the traffickers' illicit activities. Among the confiscated contraband were 110 kilograms of methamphetamine, some 250,000 narcotic pills in Istanbul, 7.5 kilograms of marijuana in Ordu, and 1.4 kilograms of marijuana and methamphetamine, along with 11.5 kilograms of Bonzai, and a substantial cache of various other drugs found in Bursa, Hakkari, Muğla and several other provinces.