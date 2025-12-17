With the New Year approaching, the "kokina" flower, believed to bring luck and prosperity, has become one of the most popular items at flower stalls in Turkish cities including the western Izmir in particular, florists say.

Demand for kokina has doubled compared with last year, according to Kazım Kış, head of the Izmir Chamber of Florists. The plant has appeared widely in cafes, street decorations and flower shops across the city, where vendors say interest has surged in recent weeks.

“Kokina is one of the most preferred New Year flowers and is believed to bring good fortune into homes,” Kış said. “With the season arriving, there has been strong activity in shops and sales are high. Rituals such as making a wish and keeping it at home have drawn a lot of attention. Since it is also affordable, many people want to have one.”

Bouquets of kokina currently start at about TL 200 ($4.6), with prices varying depending on size, decoration and design, Kış said. He advised buyers to choose arrangements with fresh, unwilted greenery and bright red berries to ensure longer durability.

Kokina is traditionally associated in Türkiye with happiness, peace and good luck during the New Year period. If kept without drying out for a year, some believe wishes made while displaying the plant will come true.

Botanically, kokina is not a single flower but a handmade arrangement created by binding bright red berries, known locally as silcan, onto branches of a thorny evergreen plant. The contrast between the deep green leaves and vivid red berries has made it a seasonal symbol of the year-end celebrations. Because the materials are harvested and assembled by hand, florists say production is labor-intensive and limited to a short season.

“Kokina is not a plant that is readily available on its own,” Kış said. “The berries are collected and carefully attached to the greenery. It’s difficult to make because the plant is thorny. Sales continue until the end of the year and then disappear completely. It’s a seasonal product.”