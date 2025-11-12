Anadolu Agency (AA) continued the second week of the 28th edition of its war journalism training program with intensive exercises organized in collaboration with the Turkish Police Academy and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The course brought together nine AA journalists and 15 participants from Djibouti, Tunisia, Senegal, Niger, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Guinea and Chad.

The training combined theoretical and practical lessons on how journalists should operate under extreme conditions, including war, fire, floods and earthquakes.

The second week began at the Traffic Department of the Police Academy’s Gölbaşı campus in Ankara, with lessons on vehicle safety and advanced driving techniques. Under expert supervision, participants navigated five different courses, learning safety-first measures for handling emergencies in the field.

Trainees also received lessons on ambush tactics, route planning and night navigation.

The program began Nov. 3 and will run through Nov. 14.