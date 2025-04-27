The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has stressed that in addition to basic necessities such as a knife, whistle, water, food, blanket, first aid kit, medications and hygiene kits, important document photocopies should also be included in an at-home emergency and disaster kit.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Istanbul on April 23 has brought the question of what should be in an emergency and disaster kit back to the agenda. It is important to remember that essential items can help people survive the first few hours during disasters and emergencies, according to the AFAD's website.

First 72 hours critical

According to the AFAD, the first 72 hours after disasters, especially earthquakes, are of critical importance.

During this period, due to possible delays in reaching rescue teams, individuals and families should have an emergency kit that can meet their basic needs.

It is recommended that emergency and disaster kits be prepared not only for individuals but also for special needs groups such as babies, the elderly, people with disabilities and pets. The kit should always be kept in an easily accessible location.

What should be in the kit?

The AFAD emphasizes the importance of including the following items in an emergency and disaster kit: "A knife, whistle, a small amount of money, paper, pen, blanket or sleeping bag, scissors, duct tape, plastic sheet, battery-powered radio, flashlight, spare batteries, first aid kit, medications and prescriptions for regular use, enough food and drinking water, hygiene kit, three-day supply of food and water for pets, and photocopies of important documents."

It is also recommended to include documents proving the status of disabled individuals, such as a disability card, spare prosthetics, medications and prescriptions; for babies, formula, bottles, diapers, toys and activity materials; and for the elderly, medical documents, spare prosthetics and medications.

The AFAD also advises regularly checking the expiration dates of prepared food, drink, medicines and hygiene items, choosing clothes suitable for the season, and reviewing and renewing the kit contents every six months.

Kits at home, workplaces, schools

The AFAD also highlighted that emergency kits should not only be kept at home and workplaces but also in vehicles, schools and classrooms.

It is recommended that students, together with their teachers, identify the materials they may need and store their kits in a place in the classroom where teachers can easily access them.