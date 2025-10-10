The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Türkiye (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) convened a high-level meeting on Thursday at AFAD’s headquarters in Ankara to evaluate ongoing international humanitarian aid efforts, with a focus on Gaza.

AFAD President Vali Ali Hamza Pehlivan and Kızılay President Prof. Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz led the session, which included senior officials from both organizations. The meeting reviewed the aid delivered to Gaza since Oc. 7, 2023, and discussed plans to expand support in coordination with government agencies and civil society organizations.

According to officials, more than 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent from Türkiye to Gaza through 14 aircraft supported by the Ministry of National Defense and 16 ships coordinated by AFAD with assistance from non-governmental organizations.

Participants emphasized that preparations are in place to increase aid following the recent ceasefire in Gaza. AFAD highlighted its ongoing collaboration with state institutions, the Kızılay, and other NGOs to ensure efficient delivery and coordination of humanitarian support.

The meeting also addressed other international aid activities, the role of the Kızılay’s Disaster Nutrition Group under the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan (TAMP), and various operational issues. Several decisions were made to strengthen coordination and improve future aid efforts.