At the Program for Raising Cancer Awareness and Support in African Countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Nigeria's capital Abuja, speakers expressed their gratitude to Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan.

The program, attended by notable figures such as International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Nigeria's first lady Remi Tinubu, first lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, the wife of Gambia's President Adama Barrow, and Sierra Leone's first lady Fatima Maada Bio, highlighted the importance of cancer control in African countries.

Among the speakers, OIC Assistant Secretary-General Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Remi Tinubu and Fatima Maada Bio praised Emine Erdoğan, who addressed participants as the guest of honor in yesterday's session.

Sengendo emphasized that Emine Erdoğan set an example for everyone with the first special session organized during the 13th OIC Summit held in Istanbul in 2016.

Sengendo stated: "I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation for supporting this valuable initiative. Your presence is a testament to your support for this important initiative and to our commitment to providing a healthier future for the people of African member states."

Remi Tinubu also expressed her gratitude to Erdoğan for hosting the spouses of presidents and heads of state at the 2016 summit. She thanked Erdoğan for her interest and affection for the African continent, saying: "We love you very much. Thank you for establishing the Africa Center in Ankara."

Tinubu emphasized the importance of diet, food and environmental factors in the fight against cancer, as shown by Erdoğan. She thanked her for bringing various plants while Tinubu was writing her thesis on medicinal plants.

Highlighting the Turkish first lady's affection for Africa through her book "My Travels in Africa," Tinubu noted that she has been an inspiration in her studies on medicinal plants. She extended her heartfelt thanks to Erdoğan for attending the program.

Fatima Maada Bio, the wife of Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, addressed Erdoğan as a "precious mother," saying: "I would like to congratulate her for meeting with the spouses of African leaders. With her participation, we see support not only from Africa but from all over the world."

Grossi also emphasized the continued support of the IAEA in the fight against cancer, saying: "I would like to express my appreciation to the spouses of the leaders who have a unique perspective on what is happening to their people and are helping us in this regard."