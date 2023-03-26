Agricultural production in Türkiye's southeastern Kahramanmaraş – the epicenter of the deadly twin Feb. 6 earthquakes – is restarting in some of its districts, particularly crop production in greenhouses, local farmers told Anadolu Agency (AA) Saturday.

Farmers who were affected by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes that rattled 11 provinces in the southeast are continuing to produce crops in their greenhouses despite the challenges and losses they have faced after the disaster.

Primarily, the production of crops such as tomatoes and cucumbers continues in the rural areas of Kahramanmaraş's Türkoğlu district. Locals Murat Bozokul and Kadıoğlu Farm District mukhtar Abdurrahman Tosun noted they are determined to preserve agricultural production and deliver their products to consumers across the country.

Pointing out that many buildings in their neighborhoods were destroyed after the earthquake, Tosun said: "Just because a disaster has happened, it doesn't mean that farming has stopped. We have to continue farming, contribute to the budget, we have to produce... we need to produce so that there is consumption. Because life goes on.''

Explaining that greenhouse cultivation is carried out on more than 1,000 acres (404.69 hectares) of land in the area, Tosun noted that last year they accomplished producing around 40,000 tons of vegetables. "I hope to have a target of 55-60,000 tons this year. We send vegetables to 20 cities from here," he added.

Pointing out that some 120 people from their neighborhood are owners of greenhouses, Tosun underlined that this number is increasing every year.

Murat Bozokul, another farmer affected by the Feb. 6 tremors, mentioned that they are trying ''to stand up'' despite everything. He said they are not giving up on their land by continuing production. ''We are planting more than before... We are working hard. We will have our first harvest in May,'' he said.

Halil Ibrahim Bozokul, 23, assists his father in the greenhouse and expressed that they experienced much pain, but had to persist with their work despite it.

Rızvan Peker, who has been farming in the district for 20 years noted he cultivates on an area of approximately 1,500 acres, while 500 individuals work alongside him in production.

"Despite the challenges, we carry on with our work. We rely on production for our livelihood and are committed to it. Therefore, we will persist with our production efforts, constantly striving and exploring new ways to improve," he maintained.