A new nationwide campaign was launched on June 23 by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı, aiming to boost blood donations while expanding forested areas across Türkiye. Announcing the initiative, Yumaklı said, “For every blood donation made to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), we will ensure that saplings are planted.”

The campaign was formalized through a cooperation protocol signed in Ankara between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), under which trees will be planted across the country on behalf of every voluntary blood donor.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the General Directorate of Forestry, Minister Yumaklı praised Kızılay's critical role in supporting citizens during difficult times, especially emergencies and disasters.

Recalling their joint efforts following the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, Yumaklı emphasized the Ministry’s close coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Kızılay, particularly in providing food supplies during the crisis.

Yumaklı highlighted the long-standing experience of Kızılay, calling it “the helping hand of our country,” and stressed that strengthening such a vital institution is a shared responsibility for all.

He underscored the need to keep blood stocks full to enable Kızılay to reach more people in need and added, “In this regard, we are implementing an important campaign that both supports Kızılay’s blood supply and expands our forests. Today, we are signing the cooperation protocol titled ‘Blood for Patients, Life for Forests.’ Under this protocol, we will ensure that three saplings are planted for every unit of blood donated to Kızılay. This way, every volunteer blood donor will leave a lasting legacy, a breath for the future.”

The minister stated that the goal is to plant 12 million saplings annually, which corresponds to reaching approximately 4 million voluntary blood donors each year. He added, “Our General Directorate of Forestry will plant these trees on behalf of Kızılay’s donors and prepare a certificate of appreciation for each donor. The certificates will include the location of the planted saplings, allowing donors to know where their contribution has taken root.”

Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz emphasized that the project not only encourages blood donation but also draws attention to the importance of forests.

“Investing in the environment is ultimately an investment in our future. As we discussed with the minister, our cooperation will not be limited to this project alone. We will continue working together with the ministry to achieve a healthier environment, alongside both our staff and our volunteers.”

Yılmaz reiterated the constant need for blood, saying, “Blood is not an emergency need, it is a continuous one. A health care system without a sufficient blood supply is doomed to fail. When our donors give blood, they are not only helping save lives, they are also supporting the planting of three saplings, making a contribution to future generations. We also want to participate in the planting efforts in the field and present this as a social movement.”

After the speeches, Minister Yumaklı and President Yılmaz visited the blood donation center established within the General Directorate of Forestry.