In just a month and a half, 45 migratory birds have been treated at the newly reopened first aid unit in Samsun's Kızılırmak Delta Bird Paradise in northern Türkiye.

Operated by the Samsun Metropolitan Municipality, this unit resumed service a month and a half ago after being closed for five years and now provides crucial care to wildlife.

Located in an area on UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List, the unit also treats injured migratory birds found by locals.

After completing their treatments, all 45 birds were released back into nature. The clinic, designed for all types of interventions, also cares for baby birds, ensuring they are ready to return to their natural habitats after their recovery.

Currently, the clinic is treating 12 storks, seven barn owls, one seagull, one homing pigeon and a tortoise.