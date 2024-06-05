Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul Youth Branch members, organized a "Say Stop" demonstration in Hagia Sophia Square to protest against Israel's attacks in Rafah and Gaza.

After performing the evening prayer at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the youth gathered in the square, chanting slogans. The group carried banners with slogans such as "Muslims do not surrender to oppression," "Don't stay silent, don't be complicit in genocide," "How many more children must die," "Palestine will be free," "Everywhere is Palestine, everywhere is Gaza" and "Israel is a war criminal."

Local citizens and some tourists in the vicinity also supported the protesting youth by chanting slogans in English and Arabic against Israel.

As part of the event, images representing Palestinians who lost their lives in the Israeli army's attacks in Rafah were placed in a tent set up in the square. Participants sat around a fire to simulate the harsh living conditions in the area.

Ömer Faruk Atçı, a member of the AK Party Istanbul Youth Branch, stated during the event that they participate in various platforms to protest against Israel's attacks. Atçı highlighted the continuous attacks on children in Gaza by the Israeli state.

He emphasized that Israel's war crimes concern not only Palestine or the Islamic world but also all conscientious individuals worldwide. Atçı recalled that violence and massacres have not ceased since the establishment of Israel, especially targeting children in Gaza.

Highlighting Türkiye's struggle against Israel, Atçı said: "Despite the ineffectiveness of international powers and the support of developed countries to Israel, Türkiye is doing its best to isolate and undermine Israel day by day by cutting off our commercial relations and using the language we use in the international public opinion. As the Turkish people, we are trying to do our best by boycotting any direct and indirect support given to this oppression and ensuring that the oppression is further publicized."