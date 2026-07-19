An investigation into allegations that donations collected on behalf of the Ahbap Association were diverted to the suspects' personal accounts has widened after prosecutors ordered new detentions and arrested one of the organization's co-founders. At the same time, a Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) report alleged billions of Turkish lira in financial transactions linked to one of the key suspects.

Alper Çelik, one of Ahbap's co-founders, was arrested after being detained while conducting a transaction at a notary office, according to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. He was referred to court following police questioning and was subsequently remanded in custody pending trial.

The latest development comes as prosecutors continue investigating allegations of establishing a criminal organization, major fraud and laundering assets derived from criminal activity.

According to a MASAK report prepared as part of the investigation, Yeliz Kaya, the assistant of Ahbap founder and singer Haluk Levent, recorded transaction volumes of TL 5 billion ($106.1 million) in 2024, TL 10 billion in 2025 and TL 4 billion in 2026. Kaya was previously arrested as part of the probe.

Investigators are examining bank accounts, checks, property transfers and financial transactions allegedly linked to the association and individuals connected to it.

In testimony included in the investigation file, Kaya alleged that Levent transferred money to Güney Köse with the intention of becoming a partner in Akberg Wine, a winery operating in Izmir's Selçuk district, in western Türkiye.

Kaya also claimed that checks issued in her name were signed without her authorization. The allegations remain under investigation and have not been proven in court.

Authorities are also reviewing trademark registrations filed by the Ahbap Association. According to the investigation file, the association registered several trademarks with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT), including "Ahbap Beer," as well as trademarks covering mineral water, fruit juices, energy drinks, protein-enriched beverages, "Ahbap Coffee," "Ahbap Water" and the "Ahbaphane" brand for food, beverage and hospitality services.

The investigation has also revisited financial transfers involving former Ahbap vice chair Emrah Gödeliner. Prosecutors are examining approximately TL 64 million transferred through 13 transactions, with part of the funds allegedly used to establish a vermicompost production company in 2020.

The investigation began after the Istanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit, under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, analyzed MASAK reports, bank records and the results of technical and physical surveillance.

Investigators allege that several suspects conducted financial transactions inconsistent with their declared income, transferred large sums among themselves, deposited substantial amounts into online betting accounts where they reportedly incurred significant losses, and completed multiple interconnected property transfers within a short period.

On July 12, police detained 17 suspects, including Haluk Levent, in coordinated raids linked to the investigation, nine additional suspects were later apprehended.

One suspect was released after police questioning. Of the remaining 25 suspects referred to court, 14, including Levent, were arrested, while 11 were released under judicial control measures.

In a separate operation carried out in Istanbul, Izmir, Kocaeli and Muğla by the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command's Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Unit, 17 more suspects were detained.

While four of the 12 suspects referred to court in that operation were arrested, the remaining eight were released under judicial supervision, bringing the total number of arrests in the investigation to 18.

Authorities have also seized assets belonging to the association and several suspects as part of the investigation.

Most recently, prosecutors issued detention warrants for nine additional suspects. Police subsequently detained Oğuzhan Uğur, Gülgün Öztürk, Suzan Düşküner, Emir Taşar, Emre Kartaloğlu, Hüseyin Küçük, Fatih Eke, Muharrem Karataş and Ersin Gökgün.