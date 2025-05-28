A caravan and migration route in Akseki district of Antalya, southwestern Türkiye, that has been preserved since Roman times and is currently undergoing restoration, has become a new route for nature lovers eager to trace the footsteps of the past.

The 6-kilometer (3.73-mile) ancient road, which was historically used as part of the Silk Road between Alanya and Konya, has been opened to tourism through ongoing restoration efforts.

The district, where the historic caravan and migration route is located, has once again become an attraction with its nature, climate and history, thanks to the restoration work started about two years ago through a collaboration between the Western Mediterranean Development Agency and the Akseki District Governorate.

Starting from the district center and extending to Sarıhacılar Neighborhood, the route has become a new walking trail for history enthusiasts and photography lovers.

Along the ancient path surrounded by natural beauties, there are also the 600-year-old Sarıhacılar Mosque and approximately 400-year-old buttoned houses bearing traces of Ottoman architecture.

The historic mosque, notable for its pulpit and mihrab made from a single piece of pitch pine wood, also displays a banner gifted by Ottoman Sultan Reşad.

At the end of the trail lies Sarıhacılar Neighborhood, whose history dates back approximately 800 years.

Recep Güler, who participated in a walk organized on the route, told Anadolu Agency that he felt happy to walk on the historic caravan and migration route with his family.

Güler said the route "smells strongly of history" and emphasized that everyone should see this ancient road and experience its historical atmosphere.

Ersel Güler stated that the historic caravan road is well-maintained and easy to follow thanks to signposts.

Melisa Nur Değirmen said they enjoyed a peaceful walk filled with pleasant conversations.

Amine Lena Baltacı, who completed the walk, explained that there are both short and long routes on the trail. She mentioned that the stones on the path can sometimes be hazardous but said that as long as one is careful, there are no problems. Baltacı also noted that the historical textures along the road attract attention.

Ayşe Yılmaz said that in the past, people migrated and traded on this historic road using camels and horses. She described the caravan route as a gateway to the past and invited everyone interested in experiencing this to visit the region.