Recent excavations conducted on Çayönü Hill in the Ergani district of southeastern Diyarbakır have unearthed five additional tombs dating back to the early Bronze Age, adding to the region's growing archaeological significance. With these new discoveries, the total number of graves in the area has risen to 10, providing valuable insights into the region's ancient history.

The head of excavation, professor Aslı Erim Özdoğan, emphasized the historical importance of the site, stating: "The Hilar Caves, an archaeological site of the highest degree located in the rural Sesverenpınar District, and Çayönü Hill, situated just 500 meters (1,640 feet) to the north, are recognized as pivotal points in the history of civilization. Since the commencement of excavations in 1964, remains and artifacts ranging from 7500 B.C. to 5500 B.C. have been uncovered, offering a glimpse into life during that era."

The excavations have revealed that the region was a cradle for early agricultural activities, including cultivating crops such as wheat, chickpeas and lentils. The domestication of animals like sheep and goats and the transition from hunting to settled life are also evident in the findings. The ongoing work at Çayönü Hill, estimated to be around 12,000 years old, has provided significant evidence of the beginnings of agricultural practices and the Neolithic period.

This year's excavations have yielded a particularly significant discovery: five more graves. The burials, characterized by skeletons in fetal positions, are identified as belonging to the early Bronze Age. Özdoğan, who leads the excavation efforts from Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University's Department of Archaeology, highlighted the challenges faced during the project, including financial constraints that led to a reduced workforce. However, despite the setbacks, the team is determined to elucidate the connections between different historical periods.

An aerial view of Çayönü Hill in Ergani, Diyarbakır, Türkiye, Aug. 28, 2023. (DHA Photo)

"The focal point of our work is to establish clearer links between the non-pottery Neolithic period and the pottery Neolithic period," explained Özdoğan. "Our exploration of the Early Bronze Age, spanning from 3000 B.C. to 2950 B.C., aims to shed light on this transitional phase."

The investigation also aimed to ascertain the extent of the cemetery area and its expansion over time. "We have discovered a total of 10 graves this year, building upon the findings from the previous year," Özdoğan stated. "One of the notable discoveries is a complete female skeleton, raising questions about the gender composition of the burials. This insight will be further refined as more excavations are conducted and gender analyses are carried out."

The archaeological endeavors have not only revealed graves but also unveiled structures that provide a deeper understanding of the area's history. "In the pre-pottery Neolithic period, we uncovered the remains of buildings, which was a significant development. Our research has also clarified the relationship between the sediment-filled stream that once flowed across the plain and the layer that now covers it," Özdoğan explained, underscoring the project's multidimensional nature.

Ergani District Governor and Deputy Mayor Ahmet Karaaslan expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing excavations, saying: "Today, alongside my esteemed colleague Aslı, we once again uncovered remains within a tomb. The presence of burial sites, marked by necklaces and items resembling fetuses, adds to the narrative of the past. This location holds structures like ancient houses and potential temples, marking the transition from a hunter-gatherer society to a settled lifestyle. Çayönü is a place of profound historical significance, and we anticipate that it will become a popular destination for tourists, offering a glimpse into our ancient heritage."