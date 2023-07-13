Animals in the natural life park in Antalya, which is currently under a heat wave, are being treated to a refreshing solution as they enjoy icy fruit cocktails made from low-calorie fruits, perfect for summer diets to beat the heat.

The temperature in Antalya, one of the most preferred locations among foreign tourists, has surpassed seasonal norms, reaching a scorching 40 degrees Celsius (120.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

This heat wave is also having effects on approximately 1,400 animals from 125 different species living in Nature Life Park Antalya.

However, dedicated park officials and staff are making great efforts to safeguard the animals from the extreme heat by taking special precautions.

The staff prepares customized low-calorie iced fruit cocktails that are suitable for each animal's specific dietary needs during the summer.

The fruit cocktails, frozen into ice cubes, offer a delicious and rejuvenating treat for the park occupants.

Many of the visitors are captivated by the sight of brown bears, lemurs, and monkeys relishing their frozen fruit cocktails, which include refreshing flavors such as watermelons, oranges, cherries, bananas, and apples.

To ensure the well-being of animals in this scorching heat, the park has incorporated sprinkler systems, pools, and shaded areas in animal enclosures, allowing them to find relief from the heat.

One particular highlight is the bear named "Bobo," who happens to be the largest member of the brown bear family in the park. Bobo who immerses himself in the pool every morning and spends about an hour enjoying his icy fruit cocktail, garnered special attention among visitors.

Aygül Arsun, manager of Nature Life Park Antalya, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the park, adorned with beautiful red pines and a flowing stream, encompasses 650 acres of land.

Thanks to these natural features, the animals enjoy a high level of comfort, while during the summer they follow a "summer diet" comprising low-calorie vegetables and fruits, she noted.

"Visitors particularly enjoy seeing the brown bears' pool time. The fruity ice cubes tossed into their pools provide both entertainment and a means to cool down for Bobo and his family. During midday, they also have dens and caves where they can seek refuge," Arsun explained.