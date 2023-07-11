Türkiye, like many parts of the world, is grappling with the severe consequences of climate change as a scorching heat wave that struck the southern regions earlier this month is projected to intensify, affecting vast areas along the Mediterranean coast as well as the Aegean and Marmara regions.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that temperatures in these regions are expected to soar between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius (9 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit) above the seasonal norms. In comparison, other parts of the country may experience an increase of 2 to 6 degrees.

The global rise in temperatures due to climate change has spawned a series of extreme heat waves this summer, triggering weather alerts and claiming numerous lives.

Türkiye has not been spared from the impacts of this shifting weather pattern, witnessing destructive floods in the northern regions and raging wildfires in the southern and southwestern areas.

Experts have warned that this summer may witness the highest recorded seasonal temperatures in Türkiye’s history. Provinces such as Izmir and Antalya are bracing themselves for scorching conditions, with thermometers expected to climb as high as 40 to 43 degrees Celsius (104 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit) this week.

By the impending heat wave, the Governor’s Office in Istanbul issued a warning Tuesday, stating that temperatures in the Marmara region could surge between 5 and 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

In the statement made on the social media account of the governorship, it was stated that according to the meteorological data, the region is expected to be affected by the heat wave as of Wednesday.

“Beginning midweek, temperatures will exceed seasonal norms by 5 to 10 degrees. Take necessary measures to protect yourself against heatstroke,” the governorship said.

Senior citizens, children and those suffering from chronic illnesses were advised to be cautious against heatstrokes, especially between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The capital Ankara is expected to see temperatures as high as 35 degrees Celsius, while the northwestern provinces of Edirne could witness heat waves with temperatures reaching a staggering 37 to 41 degrees.

At the same time, the peaks are predicted as 42 degrees Celsius for the southern provinces of Adana, while Antalya, a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean, will see temperatures fluctuating around 37 and 43 degrees Celsius.

In Denizli province, temperatures are estimated to surge to 41 degrees, a significant 10 degrees above the seasonal average. The 5th Regional Directorate of Meteorology’s latest assessments suggests that the heat wave will hit Afyonkarahisar, Denizli and Uşak provinces as early as Tuesday.

After the General Directorate of Meteorology announced that the air temperatures would be above the seasonal norms, several experts nationwide reiterated to take precautions against the heat wave, particularly highlighting the intake of liquids which shall be at least 2-2.5 liters per day.

Dr. Erol Karaca, the head of the Manisa Provincial Health Directorate, in his interview with Ihlas News Agency (IHA), highlighted the heat risks on cardiovascular patients, diabetic patients, pregnant women and kids, emphasizing that in case of symptoms such as persistent headache, double vision, frequent vomiting and nausea are observed after prolonged exposure to the sun or heat, a physician should be consulted immediately.

Reminding that approximately 166,000 people died from hot weather between 1998 and 2017, Karaca said these rates are expected to increase even more in the coming years.

According to a recent report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Europe has been warming faster than any other continent in recent decades, with temperatures rising at twice the global average rate.