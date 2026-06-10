Travel time between Ankara and Istanbul on Türkiye's high-speed rail network will be reduced by 30 minutes once ongoing infrastructure projects are completed, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Wednesday.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu said the Ankara-Istanbul High-Speed Train (YHT) line's journey time will fall from four hours and seven minutes to three hours and 37 minutes following the completion of the T26 Tunnel and Doğançay Relocation-2 projects being carried out by the General Directorate of Turkish State Railways (TCDD).

The minister said the projects are designed to eliminate the remaining bottlenecks on the Eskişehir-Istanbul section of the line, one of Türkiye's busiest rail corridors.

"The 12-kilometer Doğançay Relocation-1 section entered service in 2022. By completing the T26 Tunnel and Doğançay Relocation-2 sections, we will fully remove the bottlenecks on the Ankara-Istanbul YHT line," Uraloğlu said.

According to the minister, the T26 Tunnel will create a continuous railway corridor suitable for operating speeds of up to 250 kilometers (155 miles) per hour on the Alifuatpaşa-Arifiye section of the route.

Currently, high-speed trains are required to travel through approximately 9.2 kilometers of conventional railway track at an average speed of 55 kilometers per hour. The new tunnel will bypass that section, significantly improving operational efficiency.

Uraloğlu said travel time on the Bozüyük-Bilecik section will decrease from 20 minutes to nine minutes once the tunnel becomes operational, saving 11 minutes. He added that the project will also reduce delays caused by train crossings on a single-track connection and remove operational restrictions affecting freight trains.

Infrastructure works on the 5,587-meter (18,330-foot) tunnel have been completed, while track installation, electrification and signaling works are continuing, he said.

The minister also highlighted progress on the Doğançay Relocation-2 Project, describing it as one of the most critical segments of the Ankara-Istanbul high-speed rail line.

The project includes 7,544 meters of tunnels, 3,795 meters of safety tunnels and approximately 795 meters of viaduct construction.

"Once Doğançay Relocation-2 is completed, travel time on this section will decrease from 23 minutes to four minutes," Uraloğlu said.

The project is expected to generate a total time saving of 19 minutes on the Ankara-Istanbul route.

The Ankara-Istanbul high-speed train line is one of Türkiye's most heavily used transportation corridors, connecting the country's political and economic centers while serving millions of passengers annually.