Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has revealed a significant development in the high-speed train project connecting Ankara, the capital, with the western province of Izmir. The project is expected to become operational by 2027, one year ahead of the initial target date.

The initiative will transform travel between the two major cities and their surrounding regions. The project aims to reduce the current 824-kilometer (512-mile) journey to a swift 624 kilometers, slashing travel time from Ankara to the coastal city from 14 to three hours and 30 minutes.

Uraloğlu emphasized the substantial benefits the high-speed train will bring to the region, particularly for the more than 7 million residents residing in Afyonkarahisar, Uşak, Manisa and Izmir provinces, who will have direct access to the high-speed rail travel through nine stations along the route.

The minister highlighted the potential boost to trade volume in the area, emphasizing Izmir's significance as the third-largest city in Türkiye. "Bringing Izmir and Manisa, Uşak and Afyonkarahisar provinces closer to Ankara will invigorate trade in the region," he affirmed.

The project is poised to transport approximately 13.3 million passengers and 90 million tons of cargo annually, according to Uraloğlu. It encompasses the construction of 49 tunnels spanning 40.7 kilometers, 67 viaducts and 66 bridges stretching 21.2 kilometers.

Furthermore, the minister projected substantial cost savings, estimating the eight reciprocal trains per day's annual reduction of approximately TL 1.1 billion ($29.4 million) in expenses, encompassing time, energy and maintenance costs.