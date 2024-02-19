The Ankara University Institute of Forensic Sciences has been leveraging studies on insects found on deceased bodies to unravel mysteries surrounding murder cases. Through meticulous analysis, these insects offer invaluable clues in determining the time of death and whether the body was relocated.

Forensic Biology Specialist Nihal Açıkgöz from Ankara University's Institute of Forensic Sciences shed light on the intriguing field of forensic entomology, where insects play a pivotal role as key evidentiary components in murder investigations.

According to Açıkgöz, insects can reach corpses in a mere four minutes, owing to their remarkable olfactory senses. Moreover, it takes roughly 20 to 60 minutes for larvae to develop from the eggs laid by insects feeding on the deceased.

Larvae extracted from cadavers provide significant insights into solving murders. Açıkgöz elaborated, "We try to estimate the time of death by tracing back from that moment to the type of insect found on the body, based on the corpse's state of decomposition."

The findings in forensic entomology are contingent upon insect species and ambient temperature. The life cycle of insects crucial for determining the cause of death varies between 15 days and one month, depending on environmental conditions.

Insects not only offer clues regarding time and location but also shed light on whether the body was moved. Açıkgöz explained, "If the body was killed in the city and dumped in a forested area, it would attract city and forest insects, providing us with a timeline of events."

Since 2008, researchers at Ankara University have been at the forefront of forensic entomology, successfully resolving 20 cases. Açıkgöz emphasized that Türkiye's efforts in this field are on par with those in Europe and America.

Despite the invaluable contributions of insects in forensic investigations, Açıkgöz said: "The lack of attention given to this field is due to the perception of insects as repugnant creatures. Insects are silent detectives, providing us with crucial information without a sound. It's a challenging field, and the number of experts is limited. We aim to see more students and increased research in this area."

Associate professor Meriem Taleb from Algeria Blida University's Department of Biology highlighted the similarities in habitats among Mediterranean countries like Türkiye, Spain, Italy and Algeria. These countries utilize the same species of insects in murder investigations, enhancing collaboration and knowledge exchange in forensic entomology.