Hotels in southwestern Türkiye's Antalya reached full occupancy during the Qurban Bayram holiday, marking one of the busiest holiday seasons in recent years. Known for its sea, sand, sun, historical sites and natural beauty, the province attracts millions of tourists annually, and this year's second nine-day holiday period was particularly active.

Antalya saw an increase of 15% in foreign tourists compared to the same period last year, with over 5 million visitors. There was also strong demand from domestic tourists during the holiday.

Kaan Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they opened the season during the nine-day Ramadan holiday and hit the peak season during the Qurban Bayram holiday.

According to the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), around 10 million people went on vacation during the holiday period. Kavaloğlu highlighted the advantage of extending the four-day holiday to nine days, noting that with schools closed and exams over, families found it easier to travel.

"This Eid al-Adha holiday was the busiest we've experienced in recent years. From Gazipaşa to Kaş, hotels ranging from luxury resorts to smaller, unrated facilities in Antalya achieved nearly 100% occupancy," Kavaloğlu said.

He also mentioned that due to the extended holiday, some vacationers split their trips into two or three parts by traveling with their own vehicles.

Regarding foreign tourists, Kavaloğlu stated that they saw a 15% increase compared to the same period last year and expressed optimism about surpassing 17 million visitors, aiming to reach 18 million with additional transit passengers and European Turks. He emphasized that despite the European Football Championship and the bankruptcy of the country's third-largest tour operator, German guests ranked first during the Qurban Bayram holiday.

Kavaloğlu also mentioned that Antalya hosted European Turks and foreign guests during the Eid al-Adha holiday, with the number of foreign tourists exceeding 5 million by the end of the holiday.

Rıza Perçin, chairperson of the TÜRSAB Mediterranean Regional Board, also highlighted record-breaking flights at Antalya Airport, making it one of the busiest periods in tourism over the last decade.