The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has launched efforts to prevent water level declines, water quality deterioration and loss of aquatic life in eight lakes in Türkiye – Eber, Akşehir, Bafa, Beyşehir, Burdur, Iznik Sapanca and Seyfe.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA), climate change, rapid population growth, increased industrialization and other environmental issues pose risks to water resources.

Türkiye faces water stress with an annual per capita usable water amount of 1,308 cubic meters. If necessary measures to protect and efficiently use water resources are not taken, the country is expected to become one of the water-scarce nations starting from 2030.

Recent studies have shown declines in water levels, degradation of water quality, loss of reed beds and reductions in species in lakes at risk of drought.

The ministry has accelerated its precautionary measures accordingly.

During the National Water Council meeting held on Dec. 24, 2024, a decision was made to prepare action plans for lakes at drought risk and to present these plans to the council once implemented.

As part of this decision, a process has begun to identify drought-risk lakes in Türkiye, prepare their action plans and evaluate current practices.

Additionally, the Water Efficiency Strategy Document and Action Plan within the framework of Climate Change Adaptation was published, outlining 112 specific actions.

Alongside this, the Water Efficiency Regulation was issued, and work began to establish the Water Efficiency Information System.

Efforts are also underway to develop drought management and sectoral allocation plans at the basin level.

River basin management plans prepared at the basin scale aim to protect these areas while water resources are being digitized and recorded.

Workshop on lakes

Most recently, the General Directorate of Water Management coordinated a “Workshop on Lakes at Risk of Drought,” attended by relevant public institutions, NGOs and academics.

The workshop focused on ongoing efforts regarding the said eight lakes. Through a consultation process, thematic working groups were established to share expert opinions.

A view of the drying shoreline and threatened ecosystem of Burdur Lake, Burdur, Türkiye, July 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

Topics covered included water budgets, water level changes, drought trends and scenarios, lake ecosystem conditions, causes of drought risk, water use and pressures in lake basins, legal and institutional frameworks, protection measures and management strategies.

Based on evaluations at the workshop, a “Drought Forecast and Early Warning System” will be established to provide timely warnings to farmers and relevant agencies before drought conditions occur.

Following this, work will continue as a follow-up to the Eğirdir Lake Action Plan, prepared for the first time for Eğirdir Lake, Isparta, located in western Türkiye. Emergency action plans will also be prepared and implemented for the eight lakes.

Similar efforts will follow for other natural lakes at risk of drought.