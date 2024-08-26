In Denizli’s Çivril district in southwestern Türkiye, the Aug. 30 Victory Day and the liberation from enemy occupation are celebrated with various events. Among these, the 27th Akdağ Victory Walk was held.

Organized by Çivril District Governorship in collaboration with Akdağ Scouting, Mountaineering and Nature Sports Club (AKIDAK), the 27th Akdağ Victory Walk was attended by District Governor Hasan Akbulut, District Police Chief Asım Kayacı, District Mufti Muhammed Çörekçi, along with numerous nature enthusiasts and local residents. The walk started from Sığırkuyruğu Plateau and lasted approximately six hours.

District Governor Hasan Akbulut, who led the walk, noted that the event was enjoyable, saying: "We participated in the Akdağ Victory Walk organized under the coordination of our District Governorship for the 102nd anniversary of the Aug. 30 Victory Day and Çivril's liberation from enemy occupation. The walk was enjoyable and provided a great experience for both me and the participants."

Erkan Atila, president of the AKIDAK association, highlighted the successful organization of the event, stating, "As AKIDAK, we aimed to hold the summit walk on the 102nd anniversary of Victory Day and Çivril's liberation, with the support of our District Governor Hasan Akbulut and Mayor Semih Dere. It was a meaningful and beautiful walk. We visited the Atatürk relief at the summit to express our gratitude and thanks for an independent Republic and country."

Atila also mentioned that despite the challenging nature of the walk, it was completed smoothly, saying: "We walked on a route with about three hours of climbing and descending. Although it was strenuous, it was an enjoyable and smooth walk, and participants followed suggestions and recommendations, making it a harmonious event. I thank everyone who participated and supported us."

Before the walk, participants received a briefing on important points to consider during the hike. District Governor Hasan Akbulut urged caution in nature, stating: "We must consider both ourselves and nature during the walk and leave nature as we found it. Recent fires in various regions, including the Karabedirler and Çıtak neighborhoods in our district, have deeply saddened us. I urge citizens to be more sensitive in this matter. Forests are the lungs of a country."

The walk began at Sığırkuyruğu Plateau. In the first stage of the climb, participants hiked for approximately three hours to the Akdağ summit. District Governor Hasan Akbulut visited the Atatürk relief at an altitude of 2,447 meters, signed the guestbook and recorded his thoughts about the significance of the day.