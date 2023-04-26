The average life expectancy rate in Türkiye stood at 77.7 years for the years 2019-2021 after decreasing from 78.3 years recorded in 2018-2020, data obtained from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Wednesday.

Excluding foreign nationals while collecting data on annual population and death rates for the 2019-2021 period, the average expected lifespan of a newborn, if exposed to current mortality risks, decreased to 77.7 years in 2019-2021.

According to recent reports, the average life expectancy of 15-year-olds at the beginning of the working age was 63.6 years, which decreased to 61 years for men and 66.4 years for women.

The life expectancy of an average 30-year-old Turkish citizen went down from 49 years on average to 46.5 years for men and 51.6 years for women.

In this context, the difference in life expectancy between men and women stood at 5.1 years.

The life expectancy of a 50-year-old Turkish citizen went down from 29.9 years on average to 27.6 years for men and 32.3 years for women.

Similarly, for a 65-year-old individual, the life expectancy went down from 17.3 years on average to 15.4 years for men and 18.9 years for women.

Therefore, 65-year-old women are expected to live an average of 3.5 years longer than men.

According to the 2018-2020 statistics, which were postponed given the incomplete administrative records, the life expectancy at birth decreased from 78.6 years in the 2017-2019 period to 78.3 years in the 2018-2020 period.

Life expectancy at birth decreased to 75.6 years for men and 81.1 years for women. That meant women lived longer than men, with a life expectancy difference of 5.5 years.

While the average life expectancy of a 15-year-old stood at 64.3 years, for a 30-year-old it was 49.7 years and 30.5 years for a 50-year-old.

Women aged 65 were predicted to live an average of 3.5 years more than men.