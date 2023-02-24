Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released the statistics of married and divorced couples for 2022 on Friday, a day after sharing the country's death statistics for 2020 and 2021.

According to TurkStat, the number of married couples was 563,140 in 2021, which increased to 574,358 in 2022, making the crude marriage rate 6.76 per thousand in 2022.

While the number of divorced couples was 175,779 in 2021, it climbed to 180,954 in 2022, making the crude divorce rate 2.13 per thousand in 2022.

Average age

When the average age of first marriages was analyzed by years, it was seen that the age increased in both genders, with 28.2 for men in 2022 and 25.6 for women. As a result, the margin of average age for first marriages is reported to have increased to 2.6 years between men and women in 2022.

Provincial rate

Şanlıurfa is reported to be the province with the highest crude marriage rate in 2022, with 8.15 per thousand, followed by Kilis with 8.14 per thousand and Aksaray with 7.88 per thousand.

While Tunceli province was reported to have the lowest crude marriage rate with 4.69 per thousand, followed by Gümüşhane with 4.88 per thousand and Kastamonu with 5.30 per thousand.

Concerning the divorce rate, the province with the highest crude divorce rate in 2022 was Izmir, with 3.11 per thousand. Followed by Uşak with 3.09 per thousand and Antalya with 3.01 per thousand.

Şırnak province was recorded to have the lowest crude divorce rate, with 0.43 per thousand, followed by Hakkari with 0.44 per thousand and Siirt with 0.51 per thousand.

By month

When the number of marriages was analyzed by months, it was seen that the number of marriages decreased in April 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year due to Ramadan and increased in May. While the number of marriages was 24,460 in April 2022, it increased 2.3 times and became 56,150 in May.

Foreign spouse

When the marriages with foreign nationals among the total marriages were analyzed, the number of foreign grooms was 6,161 in 2022, 1.1% of men getting married, while the number of foreign brides was 28,571 and constituted 5% of the total brides.

When foreign grooms are analyzed according to their nationality, German grooms ranked first with 24.9%, followed by Syrian at 20.5% and Austrian at 5.7%.

When foreign brides are analyzed by nationality, Syrian brides ranked first with 13.2%, followed by Uzbek brides at 11.1% and Azerbaijani at 8.9%.