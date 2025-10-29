In the Emendere neighborhood of Sındırgı district, Balıkesir, western Türkiye, a spring that once nourished vegetable and fruit gardens but dried up nearly 20 years ago has started flowing again following a recent earthquake, bringing relief and joy to residents.

The spring, located in the upper part of Emendere’s thermal area, had long been used to irrigate farmland before drying up. Its disappearance had negatively affected cultivation across the region, including land extending 5 kilometers (3 miles) to the nearby Pürsünler neighborhood.

After a 6.1-magnitude earthquake centered in Sındırgı on Aug. 10 and subsequent aftershocks, the spring began flowing again from its original outlet. Now gushing more strongly than before and carving new paths, it has become a vital water source for local farmers.

“Thankfully, our water has returned,” said 65-year-old resident Ismet Akgül. “Now we have enough water for our gardens. Previously, irrigation relied on water brought by tanker trucks, which was never enough. This spring is life-giving for our vineyards and vegetable plots.”

Another resident, Ismail Koç, added that the spring is flowing from the same source as before. “Maybe it will stop again, maybe it won’t, but it is now flowing even more than it did previously,” he said.

The revival of spring marks a significant boost for local agriculture and rekindles memories among older residents of springtime from their childhood.