Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) has developed a new project to help the homeless and those in need of assistance to take care of their personal hygiene. Within the scope of the project, hygiene needs will be met in specially equipped buses allocated from the Public Transportation Service (IETT).

The mobile bathroom’s aim is to serve the homeless throughout the year in various squares of Istanbul.

The project, which was designed and implemented with the suggestions of Istanbulites within the scope of IBB "My Budget Istanbul," is planned to be launched with a single bus as a pilot, with the aim of increasing the number of other specially designed vehicles.

The "Istanbul Mobile Bathroom" project will serve the homeless throughout the year in various squares of Istanbul starting this month.

The buses that will operate within the scope of the project will include two toilets, two dressing compartments, two hairdressers, two showers, a kitchen, a rest area, a system that can transfer shower and wastewater to the sewer with a similar system found in caravans, a ventilation and heating system and a storage section.

The IBB's spokesperson summarized the innovation in a post on his social media account on X, "The specially equipped bus allocated from IETT provides the homeless with the opportunity to take a shower and conduct personal care."