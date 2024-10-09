In the eastern Turkish province of Van, beekeepers are trekking miles to locate hives made by bees escaping from their boxes. They find these nests in the crevices of rocks and the hollows of trees, collecting honey to send to customers both domestically and internationally.

Abdulvahap Semo, known as "the bee man," and his brothers, who keep bees in the untouched nature and rich flora of the Çatak district, have adopted techniques reminiscent of mountaineers to reach their honey sources.

The Semo brothers inspect rocky terrains and tree hollows to locate the places where the bees have made their nests. They are now waiting for the harvest season after pinpointing the nesting locations.

This year, Semo identified a nest in a rocky area of the rural district, using rope to reach it. After driving the bees away with smoke, he harvested the honeycomb from its resting place. He also cut the entrance of a hollow tree with a saw to collect the honeycomb inside, carefully packaging the honey into boxes for customers who placed orders from both home and abroad.

The wild honey collected by the Semo brothers, Van, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

Abdulvahap Semo told Anadolu Agency (AA) that retrieving the honey from the rocks and trees requires a challenging journey.

"We carefully make our way to the nests to collect the honeycombs," Semo explained. "We had previously identified the location of the rock honey with my brothers. Sometimes, locals provide us with information about the nest locations. After taking the necessary safety precautions, we reach the honey."

"This honey is very special because it is produced in small quantities. We sell it for TL 10,000 ($300) per kilogram. Our customers are ready, but we often can't keep up with the demand because it is so scarce," he added.

Semo noted that one nest they identified in a tree was created by bees entering through a bird's nest. "We only cut the entrance without damaging the tree. After taking the honey, we transfer the bees to a hive and then close the tree hollow in the same manner," he said.

Hadi Semo, Abdulvahap's brother, said they are continuing the family tradition as the third generation in beekeeping.

"We sometimes walk for miles to identify the nests of bees that have escaped from their boxes," Hadi Semo said. "These types of honey are generally found in high, risky locations. We take necessary precautions to extract the honey. There are no additives in this honey; it is often bought for medicinal purposes."

Wild honey, often referred to as "forest honey" or "mountain honey," is produced by bees that collect nectar from wildflowers and other plants in untamed environments. Unlike commercially produced honey, which typically comes from managed hives, wild honey is harvested from natural nests in trees, rocks, and other hard-to-reach locations.

This type of honey is prized for its unique flavor profiles and potential health benefits, which vary depending on the floral sources available in the bees' foraging area. Wild honey is often sought after for its perceived purity, as it is typically free from additives and artificial processing. In many cultures, it is considered a delicacy and is used in traditional medicine for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Harvesting wild honey can be challenging, requiring specialized skills and knowledge of local ecosystems. Beekeepers often face physical risks in rugged terrains when locating these hives. Despite the difficulties, the demand for wild honey continues to grow, with consumers attracted to its rich taste and natural origins.