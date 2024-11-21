Belarusian twin sisters Valentino and Mariao Ivankova, who were reported missing in Aladağlar in central Türkiye on Nov. 19, were found Wednesday evening in good health.

After beginning their climb from Sokullupınar to Kızılkaya's peak, the Ivankova sisters lost contact. They were located four days later in the Taşev area of Hacer Forests in the Ulupınar neighborhood of Yahyalı, Kayseri, and were taken to Yahyalı State Hospital for precautionary medical care.

Following examinations, the mountain-climbing sisters' health was found to be in good condition, and they were discharged.

Before leaving the hospital, the Belarusian twin sisters took a souvenir photo with the medical staff who had assisted them.

On Nov. 16, the Belarusian twins Valentino and Mariao Ivankova began their ascent from Sokullupınar in Aladağlar toward Kızılkaya's peak. When they were not heard from, a search and rescue operation was launched on Nov. 19 after the Belarusian Consulate informed the Niğde governor's office.

The sisters were found on Wednesday with the involvement of gendarmerie officers, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) and volunteer rescue teams.