In the first six months of 2024, approximately 1.2 million people in Türkiye donated blood, with 20-year-olds making up the largest donor group.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), between Jan. 1 and June 10, 2024, 1,266,587 units of blood were collected. The number of regular blood donors during this period reached 829,668.

More than 50% of blood donors were aged between 26 and 45, with the highest donations coming from 20-year-olds.

High school graduates were the largest group of donors by education level, followed by university graduates, primary school graduates, middle school graduates, associate degree holders and master’s degree holders.

Female donors made up 12.2% of total donors in the first half of the year, contributing 148,664 units of blood, with 50% of these donations coming from regular donors. More than half of the female donors were aged between 19 and 35.

Stem cell donations

The TÜRKÖK project, launched in 2014 by the Ministry of Health and Kızılay, has significantly contributed to saving the lives of patients awaiting stem cell transplants for conditions like leukemia and lymphoma. To date, 1,140,197 individuals have been added to the stem cell donor pool, with 38% of donors being women and 62% men.

Since the project's inception, there have been 23,339 matches, and 5,922 transplants have been performed, providing patients with much-needed treatments.

Despite these efforts, the rate of regular blood donations in Türkiye remains below the global average, with seasonal conditions causing fluctuations in donation rates.

Kızılay continues its "We Are Lifelong Connected" campaign to increase the rate of regular blood donations and replenish stocks, which can diminish due to seasonal drops in donations. The campaign includes regular information sessions and events to raise awareness and encourage consistent blood donations.

Kızılay operates with 18 regional blood centers, 69 blood donation centers, over 300 mobile and fixed teams, and approximately 4,000 personnel. These teams supply blood and blood components to around 1,200 hospitals daily.

Given that blood cannot be stored for long periods, continuous and regular donations are essential. Having a steady supply of collected, tested and prepared blood ready for dispatch is crucial, especially in emergencies.

Blood stock levels

To meet the full blood and blood component needs of hospitals every day of the week, Kızılay's blood stock levels must be between 60,000 and 70,000 units. To maintain these levels, the organization aims to collect 8,500 units of blood daily, which can only be achieved through regular donations.

Kızılay accepts donations from healthy individuals aged 18-65 who meet the eligibility criteria for blood donation. Those interested in donating can visit the nearest Kızılay Blood Donation point and join the "blood friends." The donation process, including form completion, medical check-ups and blood collection, takes no more than 30 minutes. Men can donate every three months, while women can donate every four months.

Additionally, Kızılay provides information on the nearest donation centers and allows appointment scheduling through its website "www.kanver.org," the 168 call center, and the mobile blood donation app.