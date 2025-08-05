Some 121 suspects were apprehended in operations conducted by gendarmerie teams targeting fake alcohol manufacturers over the past two weeks, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday.

In a statement on his social media account, Yerlikaya said that during operations carried out by gendarmerie teams across the country, centered in Istanbul and the southwestern province of Antalya, 33,554 liters of fake and smuggled alcohol and 29,063 liters of ethyl alcohol were seized in the last two weeks.

Yerlikaya stated that the gendarmerie teams, through intelligence-supported efforts targeting illegal alcohol production sites, detained 121 suspects and added: "Producing fake alcohol is not just a crime; it is a deadly trap that threatens public health. Those who put these products on the market disregard both the lives and health of our citizens," the minister said.

"Report suspicious situations to us, and we will take the necessary action," he underlined, congratulating officials for the successful operation.

Bootleg alcohol, also known as counterfeit or illicit alcohol, is produced illegally without following safety standards and regulations. It contains harmful substances such as methanol, which is highly toxic to the human body.

Consuming fake alcohol can cause severe poisoning, leading to symptoms like blindness, organ failure and even death. Because it bypasses quality controls, fake alcohol poses a serious public health risk, making it a deadly trap for unsuspecting consumers.